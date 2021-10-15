Adele Drops First Single in Nearly 6 Years, ‘Easy on Me’

The 33-year-old singer released a new song and music video on Oct.

14.

.

The video for "Easy on Me" shows Adele hitting the road with all of her belongings as she pulls away from a house that's been sold.

The song is an explanation to the singer's son, Angelo, about why she divorced his father, Simon Konecki.

I just felt like I wanted to explain to [my son], through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness, Adele, via 'Vogue'.

After the new song's debut, social media lit up with excitement.

Adele's fourth studio album, '30,' is scheduled to drop Nov.

19