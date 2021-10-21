Health minister 'disagrees' with BMA criticism of Covid plan

Health Minister Edward Argar has dismissed comments by the British Medical Association's council chair Chand Nagpaul that the government's decision not to implement its Covid 'Plan B' was "wilfully negligent".

Mr Argar responded: "I would disagree with his choice of words and his approach on this one … the key here is less about that infection rate and more about that vaccine and booster." Report by Buseld.

