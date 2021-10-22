Love It Was Not Movie

Love It Was Not Movie Trailer HD - US Release Date: November 12, 2021 Starring: Helena Citron, Roza Citron, Franz Wunsch Directed By: Maya Sarfaty Synopsis: A young Jewish woman named Helena Citron is taken to Auschwitz, where she develops an unlikely romantic relationship with Franz Wunsch, a high-ranking SS officer.

Thirty years later, a letter arrives from Wunsch's wife asking Helena to testify on Wunsch's behalf.

Faced with an impossible decision, Helena must choose.

Will she help the man who brutalized so many lives, but saved hers?