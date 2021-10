Flu jabs mean double the workload for NHS in half the time

Public health expert Professor Linda Bauld explains the simultaneous Covid and flu jab campaigns mean the NHS is facing a "big ask" to deliver the same number of vaccines as earlier in the pandemic but in half the time.

She adds that face coverings should be required across the UK to prevent a rise of hospitalisations.

Report by Edwardst.

