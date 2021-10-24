Japan's Princess Mako is getting married, but it's no royal fairytale

After a three-year delay, Japan’s Princess Mako will finally marry her commoner fiancé Kei Komuro.
The couple has been mired in scandal, public disapproval and tabloid frenzy since announcing their engagement.
CNN’s Selina Wang reports.
Japan's Princess Mako has married her commoner boyfriend and left the royal family.