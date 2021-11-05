Governor Ron DeSantis plans lawsuit to stop Biden Administration's vaccine mandate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday the state would join a lawsuit from Alabama, Georgia, and some private entities to challenge the constitutionality of a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate being issued by OSHA.
