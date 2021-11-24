Covid-19 update: India reports 9,283 new cases and 437 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 9,283 fresh Covid cases and 437 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 9,283 fresh Covid cases and 437 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 7,579 fresh Covid cases and 236 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..
10,488 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases have been registered in India in the last 24 hours and the number of deaths reported in the..