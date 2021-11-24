Covid-19 update: India reports 9,283 new cases and 437 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 9,283 fresh Covid cases and 437 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

