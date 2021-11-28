Covid-19 Update India: 8774 fresh cases reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Covid-19 cases are on a decline in India as 8774 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The active cases have declined to 1,05,691 which is the lowest in 543 days.
