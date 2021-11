PM Modi to chair meet on Covid-19 amid rising concerns over Omicron strain | Oneindia News

Amid rising concerns over the Omicron strain of Coronavirus, PM Modi is chairing a meeting today on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Even as the Indian government was winding down restrictions on international travel, concerns over the new Covid strain has kept several countries on the travel ban list.

