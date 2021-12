Northern Ireland Protocol: 'Substantive gaps' remain

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the government "will use Article 16 to move things forward" if they need to, at a Foreign Office press conference on Thursday.

He said the UK and EU will continue to work towards a solution on the Northern Ireland Protocol but that "there are substantive gaps" between the two parties.

Report by Lewisl.

