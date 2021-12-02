Biden Administration To Offer Free COVID-19 Tests in New Plan

ABC News reports the Biden administration announced a new plan to fight the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

The plan calls for free at-home rapid tests for all Americans, as well as the extensions of mask requirements.

Officials within the administration say the tests will be refundable for United States citizens with private health insurance.

Millions of rapid tests will be distributed around the country, intended for Americans who are without health insurance.

The Biden administration's plan will also extend mask mandates on public transportation through March 18.

White House officials say that more stringent restrictions on travel will be necessary.

The plan will reportedly require proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel for all who wish to enter the United States.

Though data on the Omicron variant remains sparse, Biden's plan emphasizes the importance of booster shots of the coronavirus vaccines.

The president attempted to assuage the fears of many Americans upon news of the spreading Omicron strain of COVID-19 on November 29.

It's a new variant that's cause for concern, but not a cause for panic.

, President Joe Biden, via ABC News.

We're gonna fight this with science and speed.

, President Joe Biden, via ABC News.

We're not going to fight it with chaos and confusion, President Joe Biden, via ABC News