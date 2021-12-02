Second Case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Detected in Minnesota

CNBC reports public health officials in Minnesota have announced the nation's second confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health say the variant was identified in a man who had recently returned from New York City.

The man was reportedly fully vaccinated.

Upon returning home to Minnesota on Nov.

22., the man became symptomatic and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CNBC, the man has since fully recovered.

The Omicron variant hasn't yet been detected in New York, though officials say it won't be much longer until it is.

We now have an exposure.

We fully expect that it will be detected in coming days, Dr. Mary Bassett, Health Commissioner New York, via CNBC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly working alongside health officials in Minnesota and New York to further investigate the case.

Thus far, the World Health Organization says it has identified cases of the Omicron variant in 23 different countries