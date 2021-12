Truss on Sir Philip Barton: Lessons have been learned

Liz Truss defends Sir Philip Barton, the head of the diplomatic service, after he stayed on a holiday abroad until 11 days after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

Ms Truss says that "Barton is a very good permanent secretary" and "lessons have been learned".

Report by Czubalam.

