Zahawi defends PM: Nothing wrong with tinsel and a xmas hat

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi defends Boris Johnson after a newspaper published a picture of the PM taking part in a social event at Downing Street last year when London was in lockdown.

Mr Zahawi says there is nothing wrong with "recognising Christmas with tinsel and a Christmas hat" before adding Mr Johnson took part only to "thank his stuff" for their work.

Report by Czubalam.

