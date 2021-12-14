Moderna 'confident' jab will protect against Omicron
Moderna 'confident' jab will protect against Omicron

The chief medical officer of Moderna has said he is "confident" that the company's Covid jab will offer a "good level of protection" against the Omicron variant.

Paul Burton said: "If there was ever a time to get a vaccine, I think now is it; and if you've been vaccinated, now is the time to get boosted … the best gift you can give to yourself or a loved one this holiday season is to get vaccinated." Report by Buseld.

