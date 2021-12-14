Moderna 'confident' jab will protect against Omicron

The chief medical officer of Moderna has said he is "confident" that the company's Covid jab will offer a "good level of protection" against the Omicron variant.

Paul Burton said: "If there was ever a time to get a vaccine, I think now is it; and if you've been vaccinated, now is the time to get boosted … the best gift you can give to yourself or a loved one this holiday season is to get vaccinated." Report by Buseld.

