Nicola Sturgeon urges Covid caution this Christmas

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people in Scotland to limit their indoor social gatherings to just three households around the festive period, while insisting she is not "cancelling" Christmas.

She said: "Speaking to you in these terms is the last thing I wanted to be doing a few days before Christmas … but the threat from Omicron is severe and we must respond seriously." Report by Buseld.

