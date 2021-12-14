Kim Kardashian Says Her Marriage to Kanye West Can’t Be Saved

'TMZ' has received access to legal documents Kardashian filed to restore her marital status to single.

No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time, Kim Kardashian, via court documents obtained by 'TMZ'.

Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down, Kim Kardashian, via court documents obtained by 'TMZ'.

I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021.

I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status.

[He] has not responded to my request, Kim Kardashian, via court documents obtained by 'TMZ'.

[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives.

Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted, Kim Kardashian, via court documents obtained by 'TMZ'.

West, on the other hand, has not only publicly stated that he wants to reunite with Kardashian.

But he even sang for her to "run right back" to him while performing with Drake at the L.A.

Memorial Coliseum last week.

The two stars continue to co-parent their four children, and Kardashian remains supportive of West's career