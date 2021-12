Everything Everywhere All At Once Movie

Everything Everywhere All At Once Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An aging Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka "Daniels") starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., Andy Le, Brian Le release date March 25, 2022