Starmer: 'We can't go on with a PM who is too weak to lead'

Sir Keir Starmer has lambasted Boris Johnson as "too weak to lead" as he confronted the prime minister at the Despatch Box.

It comes after more than 100 Tory MPs rebelled against the government Plan B Covid measures.

Report by Buseld.

