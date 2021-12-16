Dumpster Fire This Documentary Movie

Dumpster Fire This Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film follows Rod Webber and his satirical campaign for president during the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Webber trolls the internet too when he scrawls “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” on the Duct-Tape-Banana-Wall at Art Basel in Miami in December of 2020.

When civil unrest breaks out in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Webber switches into investigative mode and is one of the first on the scene documenting Minneapolis as it burned, dodging flash-bangs, tear-gas, and live rounds of ammunition.

Webber travels to the conflicts in Portland, Seattle, and Washington DC for the MAGA rally, ultimately confronting Mike Pence in Pennsylvania.

Throughout the film, Webber represents himself in court against The Trump Campaign and The Manchester NH Police, ultimately winning a combined settlement of $35,000 between the two.

The film includes interviews with Noam Chomsky, Jello Biafra, Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Michael Moore, and many of the 2020 candidates.