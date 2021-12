'Indira Gandhi took 32 bullets for India, no mention in Vijay Diwas?' | Oneindia News

Tearing into the BJP for what it called its misogynistic celebration of the Bangladesh Vijay Diwas, Congress leaders and Gandhi family members Rahul and Priyanka said that the BJP forgot to mention the then PM Indira Gandhi under whose administration the war was fought.

