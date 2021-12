2 dead after explosion in Punjab's Ludhiana District Court, 5 reportedly injured | Oneindia News

A blast has been reported from Ludhiana Court Complex in Punjab.

According to the information available as of now, two people have been killed in the explosion.

According to tweets and reports, the blast purportedly took place inside a washroom of the Ludhiana Court Complex.

