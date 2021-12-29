Biden To Speak With Putin Thursday Amid Growing Ukraine Tensions

NBC News reports Biden will speak with Putin over the phone on Dec.

30 at the Russian president's request.

The conversation will be held as 100,000 Russian troops sit at the Ukrainian border, stoking invasion fears.

Russia denies malicious intentions.

The Biden Administration continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with our European Allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine, Emily Horne, National Security Council spokesperson, via NBC News.

Ahead of the planned call, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

[Blinken] reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, Ned Price, State Department spokesman, via statement.

Earlier this month, Biden told Putin there would be "severe consequences" if Russia attacked Ukraine