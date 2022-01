The Voice of Choice: Episode 1

On this inaugural episode of The Voice of Choice, Mike Alexander, lead proponent of the Educational Freedom Act (EFA), introduces the EFA.

He speaks with Jon Coupal, President of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, and Dale Broome, a fellow proponent of the initiative.

The time has come for real choice in California education.

The Voice of Choice is here to outline how the Educational Freedom Act will restore power in parents and students.