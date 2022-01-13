Novak Djokovic included in Australian Open draw as visa decision goes down to the wire

The unvaccinated tennis star has been scheduled to play next week but his fate remains on a knife edge with the government still to decide whether to deport him.
The unvaccinated tennis star has been scheduled to play next week but his fate remains on a knife edge with the government still to decide whether to deport him.
Novak Djokovic was included in the draw for the Australian Open — but he’s still waiting to learn if he can stay in the..
Djokovic, who was out practicing on Rod Laver Arena earlier on Thursday, drew unseeded fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic for his..