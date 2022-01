Djokovic to be deported from Australia

News to hand, the totalitarian government of Australia will deport Novak Djokovic after his successful court challenge of the initial cancellation of his Visa has now been overruled by the Australian Government.

We are now the laughing stock of the international community that clearly shows that our governments here show no respect to the courts and the laws of this land and will openly reject anyone and any court that chooses to protect their rights…