Covid-19 update: India logs 2.6 lakh cases, 402 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India on Saturday reported 2,68,833 new infections of the coronavirus disease, pushing the active caseload to over 14 lakh.

The country recorded 402 related fatalities in the last 24 hrs that took the cumulative toll to 4,85,752.

#IndiaCoronavirusUpdate #IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaCoviCases