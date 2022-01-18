Boris Johnson refuses to rule out resignation over partygate

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political life after being accused of lying to parliament about whether he knew the Downing Street party broke the rules.
Boris Johnson is fighting for his political life after being accused of lying to parliament about whether he knew the Downing Street party broke the rules.
LONDON (AP) — As he fights for his career, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has one constant refrain: Wait for Sue..
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accuses Boris Johnson of "hiding behind civil servants" and refusing to properly apologise and..