Nancy Drew S03E13 The Ransom Of The Forsaken Soul

Nancy Drew 3x13 "The Ransom Of The Forsaken Soul" Season 3 Episode 13 Promo (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, the fate of Horseshoe Bay rests in the hands of the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), who must find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet.

Lives and hearts are in supernatural jeopardy – and a star-crossed choice will change everything, forever.

Also starring Scott Wolf and Riley Smith.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub (313).

Original airdate 1/28/2022.