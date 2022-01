'No reason' to delay Sue Gray report publication

There is no reason not to publish Sue Gray's report into Downing Street parties, despite an ongoing criminal investigation into the matter, according to a former senior Metropolitan Police officer.

Dal Babu, who served as the force's chief superintendent, said: "Ultimately, Sue Gray's report is effectively like an HR report; it has no legal standing." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn