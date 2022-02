PM uses Jimmy Saville quip to criticise Starmer in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused Keir Starmer of "failing to prosecute Jimmy Saville" whilst he was the director of public prosecutions.

Johnson's comments came after he faced questioning by the leader of the opposition on the Sue Gray report into alleged parties at Downing Street.

Report by Edwardst.

