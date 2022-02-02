FULL SHOW: Freedom Convoy Expands: U.S. Truckers Mobilizing To Washington D.C. In Protest Of Biden

The Freedom Convoy continues to ride as Trudeau continues to hide.

Owen Shroyer provides ongoing updates on the efforts of the Freedom Convoy truckers, their lawyers, the farmers that have joined them and the police trying to shut the whole thing down.

The Freedom Caucus is hosting a live hearing on the Biden border crisis with incredible emerging details, we jump in and out of that.

Vladimir Putin calls out Joe Biden for trying to start a war between Russia and Ukraine, and failing.

That isn’t stopping the DC establishment and the corrupt western media to keep the effort of war ongoing.

The normalization of violence and crime in Democrat run cities continues.