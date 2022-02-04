Putin and Xi , Meet to Show Solidarity , As Crisis Over Ukraine Continues.
On February 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with China's Xi Jinping in a show of solidarity amid a crisis over Ukraine.
'The Washington Post' reports that both leaders expressed opposition to NATO expansion while avoiding directly mentioning the current conflict by name.
According to a summary of the meeting by state news agency Xinhua, Xi said that China and Russia , "firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests.".
'The Washington Post' reports that Putin announced a plan to build a new pipeline in order to supply China with more gas.
Hours before the high-profile meeting, the United States reportedly issued a warning to China against helping Russia dodge sanctions.
According to 'The Washington Post,' Western officials have said those sanctions might include penalties on Russian financial institutions or curbs on technology exports.
They could also include personal sanctions leveled against Kremlin leaders and their associates.
Analysts have expressed fear that China's support could embolden Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.
The 'Washington Post' reports that in 2008, the last time China hosted the Olympics, Russia invaded Georgia while Putin attended that event's Opening Ceremony.
Efforts to resolve the standoff diplomatically have been stalled as both sides have refused to compromise on key issues.
