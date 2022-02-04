Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: 'You're Hurting Our Kids'

'TMZ' reports Kim Kardashian has had it with Kanye West.

The reality star exuded behavior out of character recently, attacking her estranged husband on social media.

West recently became upset when he saw a TikTok from Kardashian that included their daughter, North West.

Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will.

Kim quickly shot back.

Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children,

I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes... , Kim Kardashian, via 'TMZ'.

Kardashian says the complications with Kanye are compounding an already difficult divorce.

Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

