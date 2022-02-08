Covid-19 update: India logs 67,597 cases, 1,188 deaths | Oneindia News
Covid-19 update: India logs 67,597 cases, 1,188 deaths | Oneindia News

India reported 67,597 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The cases are 19.4% lower than yesterday.

