Where did the money for Prince Andrew’s legal settlement come from?

The exact size of the settlement has not been made public but the sums involved are expected to reach many millions and questions are being asked over who exactly is footing the bill.
The exact size of the settlement has not been made public but the sums involved are expected to reach many millions and questions are being asked over who exactly is footing the bill.
Prince Andrew has reached a multi-million-pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually abusing her when she..
Former Chief Crown Prosecutor Nazir Afzal, and Managing Editor of Law & Crime Adam Klasfeld share expertise after Prince Andrew and..