Imran Khan visits Russia | First visit by Pakistan PM in 23 years | Oneindia News
Imran Khan visits Russia | First visit by Pakistan PM in 23 years | Oneindia News

Pakistan PM Imran Khan will visit Russia on February 23-24.

This is the first visit by a Pakistani premier to Moscow in 23 years.

The development comes amid escalating tensions in Ukraine.

#Russia #ImranKhan #Pakistan