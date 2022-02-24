Emergency COBRA talks end as PM prepares to address nation

Members of the cabinet and senior officials leave Whitehall and Downing Street after emergency COBRA talks in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine conclude.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, Chief of Defence Staff Sir Tony Radakin and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace depart the Cabinet Office, while senior diplomat Sir Tim Barrow exits Number 10 before Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an address to the country.

Report by Edwardst.

