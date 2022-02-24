⚫️Justin Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act🤡

His corrupt Parliament just renewed emergency powers with his blessing…and a day later he revoked them due to pressure from internal (the people) and external pressure (world leaders).
🤣
His corrupt Parliament just renewed emergency powers with his blessing…and a day later he revoked them due to pressure from internal (the people) and external pressure (world leaders).
🤣
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked the Emergencies Act just over a week since it was invoked. Trudeau also announced there..
This a a video clip from Jeremy MacKenzie, the creator of a MADE UP COUNTRY/GROUP (MEME) called DIAGOLON. The Canadian government..