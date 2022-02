Ukraine President Zelenskiy talks to PM Modi as Russia praises India's stand at UN | Oneindia News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to PM Modi seeking political support in UN Security Council; Russia has appreciated India’s 'independent and balanced position' at UNSC; Russia accused Ukraine of prolonging the conflict by refusing negotiations; India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that condemned the strongest terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

