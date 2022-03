PM Modi speaks to father of student killed in Kharkiv, holds another high-level meet | Oneindia News

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the Ukraine situation after an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv shelling; Netflix has said that it will not air any Russian channels in Russia; Today, a senior government official said that the Delhi government has given its approval to withdraw 17 cases against farmers; The Bombay High Court will tomorrow hear the petition filed by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

