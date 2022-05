US President Joe Biden outlines the next phase of sanctions on Russia amid war | OneIndia News

US President Joe Biden has taken a call to increase the pressure on Putin led Russian government owing to the Russian violence in Ukraine and the recent discovery of mass graves close to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial and more sanctions on Russia.

The Kremlin has however denied the allegations and labelled it as fake portrayal by the Ukrainian radicals against Russia.

