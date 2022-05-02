White House Announces $3 Billion Plan for Electric Vehicle Battery Production

CNBC reports that on May 2, the Biden administration said it will give $3.1 billion to aid in the production of electric vehicle batteries in America.

The funds are part of the $555 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

NBC News reports that administration officials have cited surging gas prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a viable reason to begin shifting toward electric vehicles.

We’ve seen, even just in recent days, Putin trying to use Russia’s energy supply as a weapon against other nations.

And that underscores why it’s so important that we in the United States reinvest and re-underwrite our own energy security, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, via statement.

Gina McCarthy, National Climate Advisor, said, "We need a lot of batteries, and we want American workers making those batteries right here in America.".

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy also said it will put forth another $60 million to help reuse and recycle EV batteries.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the measures , “will give our domestic supply chain the jolt it needs to become more secure and less reliant on other nations.”.

NBC News reports President Biden's goal is to have electric vehicles comprise half of American vehicle sales by 2030