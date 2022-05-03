LEAKED: Decision Overturning Roe | Ep. 140

According to a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico, the United States Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v.

Wade and end abortion in this country as we know it.

As crowds gather at SCOTUS and the pro-aborts boil with anger, Liz examines the draft opinion and circumstances surrounding the leak to determine why it happened, bring to light the Left’s unhinged reactions, and explore what’s next for one of the most consequential rulings of our lifetime.

One thing is for sure—the fight for life is just beginning.

This is The Liz Wheeler Show.