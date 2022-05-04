Trump-Backed Candidate JD Vance Wins Ohio GOP Senate Primary

Trump-Backed Candidate JD Vance , Wins Ohio GOP Senate Primary.

The author of 'Hillbilly Elegy' won the OH GOP Senate Primary on May 3.

Vance trailed in the polls for much of the race.

It was not until former President Donald Trump endorsed the candidate that he began to take the lead.

[Trump's endorsement] propelled [Vance] into a commanding first place finish, Trump Spokesperson, via AP .

Vance was once an outspoken critic of Trump, but stated he was wrong after receiving Trump's endorsement.

The OH primary is widely seen as an indicator of the scale of Trump's influence on the Republican party.

Now this campaign, I really think, was a referendum on what kind of a Republican Party we want, and what kind of a country we want, J.D.

Vance, OH GOP Senate Primary Winner, via AP .

The primary was marked by extremes, with the GOP candidates coming close to physical attacks during the debate.

Vance will face Rep.

Tim Ryan, (D-OH), in the general election, in which the GOP candidate is favored.

I am absolutely in my bones certain that we can do this if we come together, and it’s not about finding our differences.

It’s not about hate, Tim Ryan, Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate OH, via AP .

OH Democratic strategists acknowledge that their chances of winning the election are slim, but say the possibility remains.

By all rights, history tells us that the Democrats are going to lose control of the House, Dale Butland, OH Democratic Strategist, via AP .

By all rights, we should lose control of the Senate, too.

, Dale Butland, OH Democratic Strategist, via AP .

However, the only thing that could save us is if the Republicans nominate a bunch of far-right crazies that are unacceptable in a general election, Dale Butland, OH Democratic Strategist, via AP