Collectors Accuse Kim Kardashian of Damaging Historic Marilyn Monroe Dress

Collectors Accuse Kim Kardashian , of Damaging Historic , Marilyn Monroe Dress.

'USA Today' reports that Kim Kardashian may have permanently damaged a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe.

In 1962, Marilyn Monroe made the dress a piece of American history when she wore it while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F.

Kennedy.

.

In 1962, Marilyn Monroe made the dress a piece of American history when she wore it while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F.

Kennedy.

.

According to an expert closely familiar with the famous dress, Kardashian caused irreparable damage to the garment when she wore it to the 2022 Met Gala.

According to an expert closely familiar with the famous dress, Kardashian caused irreparable damage to the garment when she wore it to the 2022 Met Gala.

ChadMichael Morrissette, a museum and costume exhibit curator, says the damage includes a broken zipper and missing beads and sequins.

.

ChadMichael Morrissette, a museum and costume exhibit curator, says the damage includes a broken zipper and missing beads and sequins.

.

In 2016, the Monroe dress was auctioned to Ripley's Believe It or Not!

For $4.8 million.

On June 12, Morrissette photographed the damaged dress and shared the photos with Marilyn Monroe memorabilia collector Scott Fortner.

.

On June 12, Morrissette photographed the damaged dress and shared the photos with Marilyn Monroe memorabilia collector Scott Fortner.

.

Fortner reposted the photographs on Instagram along with photos of the dress before Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala.

Both Kardashian and Ripley's have expressed that the greatest care was taken to preserve the 60-year-old dress.

.

When you're dealing with 60-year-old material and fabric and thread and sequins... everything you do damages it.

Every time you display it damages it.

, ChadMichael Morrissette, Museum and costume exhibit curator, via 'USA Today'.

When you're dealing with 60-year-old material and fabric and thread and sequins... everything you do damages it.

Every time you display it damages it.

, ChadMichael Morrissette, Museum and costume exhibit curator, via 'USA Today'.

When someone has the audacity to put it on and walk in it up the stairs, you're so ignorant to the history of that piece of fabric that it makes me so angry, ChadMichael Morrissette, Museum and costume exhibit curator, via 'USA Today'.

When someone has the audacity to put it on and walk in it up the stairs, you're so ignorant to the history of that piece of fabric that it makes me so angry, ChadMichael Morrissette, Museum and costume exhibit curator, via 'USA Today'