Meta, Epic Games, Microsoft and Others Team Up To Develop Metaverse Standards

Engadget reports that a group of some of the biggest tech names have formed an organization called the Metaverse Standards Forum.

The goal of the group is to develop standards by which an open metaverse can be achieved.

Founding members include Meta, Epic Games, Microsoft.

Huawei, Nvidia, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Qualcomm, Unity and Adobe.

Notably, Apple and Google are missing from the list.

Both tech behemoths are reportedly working on their own respective AR headsets which are expected to be prominent metaverse devices.

However, Metaverse Standards Forum membership is open to all organizations free of charge.

So more companies could join down the road.

Multiple industry leaders have stated that the potential of the metaverse will be best realized if it is built on a foundation of open standards, Metaverse Standards Forum, via press release