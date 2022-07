Inquiry opened into Captain Tom Foundation

The CEO of the Charity Commission says a statutory inquiry has been opened into the Captain Tom Foundation - the charity set up in memory of war veteran and Covid fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Helen Stephenson said the commission has “concerns about some of the decisions the trustees have taken.” Report by Jonesia.

