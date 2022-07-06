Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Saloon in hyantic red Driving Video

With technology derived directly from Formula 1, the latest generation of the Mercedes‑AMG C 43 4MATIC sets new standards for innovative drive solutions both as a Saloon and as an Estate.

Following its premiere in the Mercedes-AMG SL 43, the AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the world's first series-production unit to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, is now also being used in the C-Class.

The new form of turbocharging guarantees particularly spontaneous response across the entire rev range and thus offers an even more dynamic driving experience.

The turbocharger is operated via the 48‑volt electrical system, which also feeds the belt-driven starter-generator (RSG).

In the Mercedes‑AMG C 43 4MATIC the unit produces 300 kW (408 hp) and, in certain driving situations, is able to call upon a brief additional boost of 10 kW (14 hp) from the RSG.

The standard rear-axle steering, the AMG Performance 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution, the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission with wet start-off clutch and the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with Adaptive Damping System also contribute to the dynamic driving experience.

In keeping with this, brand-specific features in the equipment and appointments as well as in the exterior and interior design emphasise the performance-oriented character of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC.