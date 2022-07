Hit Parade of 1941 //// 1940 American film trailer

Hit Parade of 1941 is a 1940 American film written by Bradford Ropes, F.

Hugh Herbert and Maurice Leo and directed by John H.

Auer.

It was nominated for the Oscar for Best Song at the 13th Academy Awards with the song "Who Am I?", with music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Walter Bullock.

Also nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Score in the same ceremony for composer Cy Feuer.